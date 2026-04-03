Kazakhstan Nearing Accession To E-CMR Convention

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is at the final stage of joining the international convention on the electronicissue of consignment notes (e-CMR), Vice Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov said at the International Transport and Logistics Forum in Saint Petersburg, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport.

According to him, pilot operations with neighboring countries are expected to begin this year.

Kaliakparov noted that in the road transport sector, permit forms have already been digitized with Uzbekistan and China, while technical work with Azerbaijan has been completed. Agreements and plans for further implementation are also being developed with a number of other countries.

During his speech, he presented the results of Kazakhstan's transport infrastructure digitalization. These include the development of the unified road system e-Joldar, installation of automated weighing stations, the use of artificial intelligence in road diagnostics, and deployment of hardware and software systems for real-time diagnostics of railway rolling stock.

It was also highlighted that in the railway sector, the Tez Customs module of the DTC system has been introduced, enabling automated processing of transit declarations and reducing processing time from eight hours to 30 minutes.

In aviation, electronic documentation is used through the e-Freight system across all airports and by most airlines. To improve business convenience, a unified Smart Cargo window has been introduced, integrating logistics and customs services along with a digital transport passport (QR code) ensuring unified cargo data throughout the entire route.

In parallel, Kazakhstan is implementing a National Intelligent Transport System, aimed at creating a unified data lake and scaling up the use of artificial intelligence technologies.