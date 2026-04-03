Cool, Partly Cloudy Weather Across Kingdom With Chance Of Light Showers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra)-- Weather conditions on Friday are expected to be relatively cool and partly cloudy across most regions of Kingdom, while warmer conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain showers are forecast at times in the southwestern parts of the Kingdom. By midday, conditions are expected to stabilize, with decreasing cloud cover and sunnier skies. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, occasionally becoming active.On Saturday, temperatures are set to rise slightly, bringing sunny and pleasant conditions to most areas, while remaining warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will continue to be moderate north westerlies.A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday, with relatively cool weather across much of the country and relatively warm conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Rain showers are anticipated in the northern regions and limited parts of central Jordan. Winds will remain moderate north westerlies, occasionally picking up.By Monday, similar conditions will persist, with relatively cool weather in most regions and warmer temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low clouds are expected to appear over northern and central areas, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may become active at times.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 17 degrees Celsius, and a low of 6 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 27 degrees, sliding to 15 degrees at night.