Eni Plans Up To €10B In Bonds, Sets Final 2025 Dividend Tranche

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Eni's Board of Directors, chaired by Giuseppe Zafarana, has approved the potential issuance of one or more bonds with a total value of up to €10 billion, or its equivalent in other currencies, Trend reports via Eni.

According to the company, the bonds will be placed with institutional investors depending on market conditions and may be issued in one or more tranches by March 31, 2028. The bonds could also be listed on one or more regulated markets.

If issued, the proceeds will support Eni's general corporate purposes and help maintain its balanced financial structure.

In addition, the Board resolved to distribute the fourth tranche of the 2025 dividend provision to shareholders. The payment will amount to €0.27 per share, out of a total annual provision of €1.05 per share, and will be paid on May 20, 2026, with the ex-dividend date set for May 18, 2026.

Holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) listed on the New York Stock Exchange will receive €0.54 per ADR, as each ADR represents two Eni shares. The ADR payment is scheduled for June 5, 2026, for holders on record as of May 19, 2026.