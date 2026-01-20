Get Ready For Action: HSBC SVNS Singapore Unveils Official Ambassadors And Match Schedule Alongside Return Of SEA 7S Media Outreach Newswire APAC

403
As the first SVNS event of 2026, HSBC SVNS Singapore will set the celebratory tone for the season ahead. The addition of SEA 7s finals to the weekend lineup strengthens the local rugby ecosystem by giving families and fans the opportunity to rally behind regional teams while also enjoying the HSBC SVNS Singapore experience, where elite rugby meets a premium sports carnival for all ages.
SEA 7S FINALS RETURNS TO THE NATIONAL STADIUM AT THE KALLANG
Held alongside HSBC SVNS Singapore 2026, the SEA 7s returns as a key highlight of Singapore's signature family-friendly rugby festival that blends elite global competition with regional pride. The finals will be held at the National Stadium at The Kallang on 31 January 2026.
Organised by the Singapore Rugby Union (SRU), the SEA 7s is an open invitational tournament staged alongside HSBC SVNS Singapore to offer regional teams not only a highly competitive platform, but also the opportunity to compete on a world-class pitch alongside the sport's global stars. This year's edition brings together eight nations, from established contenders to emerging teams, uniting them at The Kallang in a celebration of regional pride, rising talent and the shared ambition to grow rugby across Southeast Asia.
“We're incredibly proud to host the 2026 SEA 7s in Singapore, a celebration of Southeast Asian rugby, teamwork, and community,” said Sidney Kumar, General Manager of SRU.“The SEA 7s is more than just competition; it's a showcase of the passion and progress of rugby across our region. Hosting the tournament here not only allows us to highlight our national teams and the shared commitment among ASEAN nations to grow the game together, it also provides our men and women's 7s teams an opportunity to play the finals at the National Stadium. We look forward to welcoming teams, fans and families from across the region to the Lion City for a festival of fast, exciting rugby and friendship.”
The Singapore Women's Rugby 7s team will return as defending SEA 7s champions after clinching their first-ever title last year. Their historic victory inspired many young girls and families to discover the sport, and the team is relishing the opportunity to defend the crown on home soil.
“It's an honour getting the opportunity to play at the world class National Stadium, and to have the tournament happening alongside the prestigious world sevens series. What's even more special is having friends and family right there cheering you on,” said Victoria Chew, Singapore Rugby Women's 7s Captain.
Several teams arrive in Singapore carrying strong momentum from recent regional competitions, adding extra intrigue to this year's SEA 7s finals. The Thailand Men's Rugby 7s team, reigning SEA 7s champions, come into the tournament in confident form following a strong run at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games where they clinched gold. Meanwhile, Malaysia's men's and women's rugby teams finished as runners-up in SEA 7s 2025, and are looking to go one better this year.“The Malaysian team has been training hard, and we can't wait to see their skill and passion shine at SEA 7s 2026,” said Fahmy Jalil, Secretary General, Malaysia Rugby Union.“With a mix of experienced seniors and talented juniors, I believe it will create a positive impact and inspire more young players and families to get involved in the sport.”
Tickets Available Now
Tickets for HSBC SVNS Singapore 2026 are on sale now. Get them before general sale ends on 19 January. Youth tickets are priced from $49 (ages 4–17) and adult tickets from $79. Families and groups can also enjoy ticket packages starting from $41.80 per person for a group of five, valid across both days of the event. From grandparents to the youngest fans, the HSBC SVNS Singapore 2026 promises a memorable weekend at The Kallang, where families, friends and fans can come together to cheer, celebrate and enjoy the excitement of world-class rugby. Ticketing information here.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Kallang The Kallang (formerly the Singapore Sports Hub) is Singapore's epicentre of excitement and the destination of choice for sport, entertainment, lifestyle and community events in Asia Pacific. Managed by The Kallang Group (formerly Kallang Alive Sport Management), The Kallang is a vibrant ecosystem in the heart of Singapore that is building on its rich legacy as a national stage and cultural landmark by hosting and organising world-class sporting events, live entertainment and inclusive community activities. The Kallang is where people come together to celebrate, play and connect – to feel alive.
Home to unique, best-in-class sports and entertainment facilities within the city, The Kallang plays an integral role in accelerating the development of Singapore's sports and tourism industry. The Kallang includes the following facilities:
A 55,000-capacity National Stadium with a retractable roof and movable tiered seating
A 12,000-capacity Singapore Indoor Stadium with pillarless interior
A 6,000-capacity OCBC Aquatic Centre that meets World Aquatics standards
A 3,000-capacity OCBC Arena which is scalable and flexible in layout
Kallang Tennis Hub, Singapore's first international tournament-ready indoor tennis facility
Kallang Football Hub housing Singapore's National Training Centre for football
Water Sports Centre featuring kayaking and canoeing
41,000 sqm Kallang Wave Mall, including indoor climbing wall and Splash-N-Surf facility (Kids Waterpark, Stingray and Lazy River)
Promenade that encircles the National Stadium
Singapore Youth Olympic Museum & Singapore Sports Museum
Shimano Cycling World
Daily community facilities and activities, including beach volleyball, hard courts (futsal, basketball and netball), lawn bowls, giant chess, skate park and running & cycling paths.
For more information, please visit The Kallang's website:
HSBC SVNS Singapore HSBC SVNS Singapore, held at the Singapore National Stadium located at The Kallang, is the only stop in Southeast Asia for the World Rugby HSBC SVNS series. The 2026 edition in Singapore offers a thrilling weekend of elite sport and festival-style entertainment as the top eight men's and women's teams from the previous season battle it out at the National Stadium. HSBC SVNS Singapore, affectionately known as the "Family SVNS, places family fun at the heart of the action. From the stands to the festival grounds, the Family SVNS brings the excitement of rugby to life across The Kallang. This event is organised by The Kallang Group, supported by Sport Singapore, Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Rugby Union, and partners including Conrad Singapore Marina Bay (Official Hotel), AirAsia (Official Airline), H-TWO-O (Official Hydration).
