Germany dismisses Trump's tariff threats over Greenland
(MENAFN) Germany has firmly dismissed tariff threats issued by the US administration in connection with Greenland, describing them as unacceptable and cautioning that an expanded trade confrontation would harm all sides involved, according to statements made at the start of the week.
Officials in Berlin indicated that European countries are prepared to introduce retaliatory measures if additional US import duties are enacted. However, they stressed that the priority remains diplomatic engagement in an effort to contain the situation and avoid further escalation, as stated by reports.
At a government briefing, a spokesperson for the German chancellor condemned the approach taken by Washington, stating: “Tariff threats by the US President are not acceptable. He is escalating a trade conflict in which, there can be no winner,” Stefan Cornelius said. He further warned of the broader impact, adding, "An escalation on tariffs burdens ordinary people on both sides. I believe no side would have an interest in diminishing economic capacity and further straining public budgets and economic performance,” he said.
According to the same briefing, European Union leaders are scheduled to convene for an extraordinary summit later this week to assess the evolving situation and consider potential responses. Cornelius explained that the meeting would aim to present a united front, saying, "The corresponding messages will be formulated there, and a demonstration of unity will take place," he said. He also emphasized ongoing engagement with Washington, noting, "The EU Commission will also enter into intensive dialogue with the US administration, and we are all counting on the US to act reasonably in this process to prevent such an escalation,” he added.
The renewed tensions follow an announcement by the US president that new tariffs will be imposed on imports from several European countries beginning February 1. The duties are set to start at 10 percent and gradually rise to 25 percent by early June, according to reports.
Washington has linked the measures to its demand for an agreement involving the transfer of Greenland from Denmark, framing the issue as a matter of security. In justifying the move, the US president said the tariffs would stay in place until a deal is reached for the "complete and total purchase of Greenland," arguing that "world peace is at stake" and asserting that "China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it."
Greenland, which governs itself while remaining part of the Danish kingdom, has long drawn international attention because of its strategic position and extensive natural resources. Reports have also pointed to growing concerns in Washington over increased activity by Russia and China in the region.
