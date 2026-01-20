403
Pakistan search teams look for missing people after mall blaze
(MENAFN) Rescue operations continued on Tuesday at the site of a devastating fire in a large shopping complex in Pakistan’s main commercial hub, where the confirmed death toll has climbed to 26 and dozens of people are still unaccounted for, according to official statements.
Updated records released by local administrative authorities in southern Karachi indicated that at least 81 individuals, including women and children, have yet to be located. Officials warned that the number of fatalities could increase as teams press on with recovery efforts amid the wreckage.
By late Monday, emergency crews had retrieved 26 bodies from the burned remains of the structure, as stated by reports.
According to media reports, extensive damage caused large sections of the building to collapse, prompting authorities to deploy heavy machinery to dismantle unstable areas due to fears of further structural failure during the search.
The fire erupted at the Gul Plaza shopping center on MA Jinnah Road, one of the city’s busiest commercial corridors in Karachi’s historic business district.
The complex contains roughly 1,200 shops, ranging from clothing and cosmetics outlets to electronics and household goods stores. Reports indicated that the nature of the merchandise inside the mall played a significant role in accelerating the spread and intensity of the fire.
