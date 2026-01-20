Sophie Turner Says Her 'Steal' Character Is 'A Bit Of A Mess'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sophie Turner, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming series 'Steal', has said that her character in the show is 'a bit of a mess'.

The actress is stepping away from corsets, castles, and carefully composed heroines, and diving headfirst into chaos with 'Steal'. The contemporary thriller sees the actor embrace unfamiliar territory both in genre and character, playing Zara, an ordinary office worker whose life spins wildly out of control after she is pulled into a dangerous and unexpected crime.

The actress has said that she was drawn to the show's modern edge, emotional messiness, and the surprising humor and heart at its core, Turner reveals the role offered her something she hadn't explored before.

Talking about what drew her to the role, Sophie Turner said that the departure from her usual choices was precisely the appeal.

She said,“I think it was the fact that I hadn't really done anything like this before. I generally lean toward some sort of period, and this is very current. Zara, my character, is a bit of a mess, and I don't know if I've ever played someone that doesn't have their s*** together. Quite as much as she doesn't, and that was very fun to explore, and it's funny as well, and there's like a beautiful friendship at the core of the story, and I think it's just so multifaceted, this show, that it really, I couldn't say 'no'”.

The series is directed by Sam Miller and Hettie Macdonald, and is written by Poppy Cogan and Shyam Popat. It also stars Archie Madekwe, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Ellie James, Tomisin Ajani, Harry Michell, Sarah Belcher, Andrew Koji, Jonathan Slinger, Yusra Warsama, and Anastasia Hille in key roles.

Executively produced by Rebecca De Souza and Greg Brenman, and produced by Nuala O'Leary, along with Amazon MGM Studios and Drama Republic, 'Steal' is set to premiere on January 21 on Prime Video.