Senegal wins Africa Cup of Nations title, defeating hosts Morocco
(MENAFN) Senegal were crowned champions of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday after edging host nation Morocco 1–0 in a gripping final that stretched beyond regulation time and was dominated by prolonged stoppage-time drama, according to reports.
The showdown at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which holds 69,500 spectators, concluded the first 90 minutes without a goal, as both teams approached the contest with caution and tactical discipline, cancelling each other out.
The match took a dramatic turn late on when Morocco were awarded a penalty in the 95th minute after a VAR intervention judged that Senegal defender Malick Diouf had committed a foul on Brahim Diaz inside the penalty area. The call prompted intense objections from Senegal’s players and resulted in an unusually long pause in play.
When the game eventually resumed deep into stoppage time, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy rose to the occasion, denying Diaz’s Panenka-style spot kick and forcing the final into extra time.
The stalemate was finally broken in the closing moments of the additional period, as Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in the 94th minute to seal victory.
The result confirmed Senegal’s second consecutive AFCON triumph, following their success in the previous tournament, while Morocco were left disappointed after falling short of lifting the trophy on home ground.
