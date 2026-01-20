403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump invites Albania to join international Gaza peace initiative
(MENAFN) Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced over the weekend that US President Donald Trump has invited Albania to join the US-backed international Peace Board, intended to oversee Gaza’s transitional governance.
Rama described the invitation as a major recognition of Albania on the global stage and confirmed the country’s role as a founding member.
“The board will be one of a kind. There has never been anything like it!” Trump wrote in the invitation, shared by Rama on social media. “I look forward to working with you, long into the future, toward the goal of establishing lasting world peace, prosperity and greatness for all.”
The invitation allows participating nations to appoint authorized representatives to attend board meetings. Rama joins leaders from Canada, Türkiye, Argentina, Hungary, Vietnam, Paraguay, and other countries who have also confirmed receiving invitations.
The White House stated that Trump will chair the Peace Board, with members including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Under the plan, Gaza would be governed by a Palestinian technocratic body under the supervision of the international board. Drafts of the board’s charter indicate that countries may continue participation beyond a three-year term if they contribute over $1 billion in the first year.
Additionally, the White House announced an 11-member executive board to support Gaza’s technocratic administration.
Rama described the invitation as a major recognition of Albania on the global stage and confirmed the country’s role as a founding member.
“The board will be one of a kind. There has never been anything like it!” Trump wrote in the invitation, shared by Rama on social media. “I look forward to working with you, long into the future, toward the goal of establishing lasting world peace, prosperity and greatness for all.”
The invitation allows participating nations to appoint authorized representatives to attend board meetings. Rama joins leaders from Canada, Türkiye, Argentina, Hungary, Vietnam, Paraguay, and other countries who have also confirmed receiving invitations.
The White House stated that Trump will chair the Peace Board, with members including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Under the plan, Gaza would be governed by a Palestinian technocratic body under the supervision of the international board. Drafts of the board’s charter indicate that countries may continue participation beyond a three-year term if they contribute over $1 billion in the first year.
Additionally, the White House announced an 11-member executive board to support Gaza’s technocratic administration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment