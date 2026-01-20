403
Network International partners with Saudi Sudanese Bank to accelerate digital transformation in Sudan’s banking sector
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) PORT SUDAN, Sudan, January 19, 2026/ -- Network International (Network) (), a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a strategic processing agreement with Saudi Sudanese Bank, one of Sudan’s prominent financial institutions. The partnership marks an important milestone in Network Internation’l’s expansion in the country, reinforcing its commitment to driving modern, secure, and inclusive payment infrastructure across the region.
Under the agreement, Network International will provide Saudi Sudanese Bank with a full suite of end-to-end digital payment processing services, including Mastercard Sponsorship, prepaid issuing, and a range of value-added services designed to support the ’ank’s digital ambitions.
Saudi Sudanese Bank has created a strong foundation for cross-border economic activity. Building on this progress, the strategic partnership with Network will introduce advanced fintech solutions to modernise the local financial ecosystem, improve trade settlement efficiency, and create new investment channels between the two markets.
The collaboration, formalised during Cairo ICT 2025, also strengthens Saudi Sudanes’ Bank’s mission to transform its digital capabilities, elevate customer experience, and contribute to the continued development ’f Sudan’s financial ecosystem. Saudi Sudanese Bank partnered with Network, underscoring t’e company’s strong reputation, scale, and record of delivering reliable, future-ready payment solutions across the region.
Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director, Processing, Africa at Network International, said: “Our partnership with Saudi Sudanese Bank represents an important step in a’vancing Sudan’s digital payments infrastructure. As the trusted partner to leading financial institutions acros’ the region, we’re committed to delivering world-class processing capabilities that help banks accelerate transformation and unlock sustainable growth. By bringing our advanced solutions to Saudi’Sudanese Bank, we’re not only suppor–ing’their strategy – we’re helping shape the futu”e of payments in Sudan.”
Osama Ali Ibrahim, CEO of Saudi Sudanese Bank, added: “Partnering with Network International, an industry leader with a proven track record across Africa and beyond, is a major step in our journey to modernise Sud’n’s banking landscape. Net’ork’s expertise and comprehensive digital payments platform will allow us to introduce faster, safer, and more accessible financial products to our customers. This agreement empowers us to build a more inclusive, digitally enabled banking environment that supports’Sudan’s long-term economic deve”opment.”
This partnership forms part of Network Int’rnational’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in Sudan and expand its support to financial institutions seeking reliable, scalable digital payment solutions. It reinforces’the company’s position as the partner of choice for banks across the region as they pursue innovation, efficiency, and enhanced customer experience.
