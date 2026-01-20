403
Egypt’s 5G Launch Delivers Strong Performance but Limited Everyday Impact, According to New Opensignal Report
(MENAFN- Houbara Communicatons) Cairo, Egypt, January 19, 2026 – Opensignal, the trusted global authority on mobile network experience, has released a new country-level analysis, “Egypt’s 5G Journey: Readiness, Launch, and Early Performance,” examining how Egypt prepared for 5G, what has changed since the June 2025 commercial launch, and why early performance gains have yet to translate into a nationwide user experience shift.
The report draws on billions of real-world measurements collected directly from smartphones, assessing spectrum strategy, network readiness, utilization, and early 5G performance to understand how Egypt’s rollout compares with regional peers.
Based on data collected between July and September 2025, the study reveals:
•5G is live- but still rarely used in daily life.
Despite the June 2025 launch, Egyptian 5G users spent around 95% of their mobile time on non-5G networks, meaning national experience metrics continue to be dominated by 4G performance.
•When users connect to 5G, the performance uplift is clear.
5G delivers a 3.4× download speed uplift and 2.2× upload speed uplift compared to 4G, confirming that 5G is working well where coverage exists.
•Spectrum depth, not launch timing, is defining Egypt’s early 5G outcome.
Egypt’s initial 5G deployment relies primarily on 2.6 GHz spectrum, with limited bandwidth shared between 4G and 5G, capping average 5G download speeds at around 64.5 Mbps- less than half of Tunisia’s 149.7 Mbps, where operators launched with deep, contiguous 3.5 GHz holdings.
•5G currently functions as an add-on layer, not the main network.
Limited access to large mid-band spectrum blocks has constrained operators’ ability to scale 5G capacity and consistency at a national level, leaving 5G impressive in hotspots but less visible day to day.
•Operators are pursuing different early 5G strategies.
Opensignal’s analysis shows a clear split between footprint-first approaches that prioritize availability and experience-first strategies that maximize quality where 5G exists- each shaping how often users actually benefit from 5G.
The findings highlight that Egypt’s June 2025 launch has answered the first question- does 5G improve performance when users are on it? - with a clear yes. The more critical question for 2026 is whether upcoming spectrum decisions will make 5G consistent enough to matter at a national scale.
Egypt’s regulator, National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA), has signaled plans to allocate around 420 MHz of new spectrum to the country’s four mobile operators, with agreements expected in January 2026 and a phased rollout through 2030. Opensignal’s analysis shows that these allocations will be pivotal in determining whether Egypt can convert today’s patchy 5G experience into a broad, everyday uplift for consumers.
To access the full report and explore Opensignal’s latest insights into Egypt’s 5G evolution, click here.
About Opensignal:
Opensignal is the leading global provider of independent insights into consumers’ connectivity experiences and choice of carrier. Our public reports are the recognized global standard for network and subscriber insights. Our proprietary solutions give mobile and broadband network operators the insights they need to profitably compete and win- from executive-level scorecards and public validation to pinpoint-level engineering analytics and consumer decision dynamics.
