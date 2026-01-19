MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) RETRANSMISSION: Fairfax Football Consultancy and NextPlay Travel Announce Strategic Partnership to Support International Football Pathways

January 19, 2026 8:33 PM EST | Source: Fairfax Partners Inc.

Manchester, Lancashire and Vancouver, British Columbia and Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Fairfax Football Consultancy ("Fairfax F.C."), the sports and performance division of Fairfax Partners Inc., is pleased to announce a strategic partnership and advisory collaboration with NextPlay Travel ("NextPlay"), a Portugal based sports travel and logistics company focused on international football programs and experiences.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Together, Fairfax F.C. and NextPlay have built a real bridge between youth football in Vancouver and across North America and genuine European pathways. The partnership is designed to support structured player pathways through professionally managed international coordination, long term planning, and clear alignment between players, families, clubs, and football environments, with a strong emphasis on preparation and suitability.

The collaboration brings together Fairfax F.C.'s advisory role, football network, and pathway expertise with NextPlay's capabilities in travel management, logistics, international operations, and technology enabled coordination. NextPlay utilizes purpose built technology to plan, track, and manage international football experiences, improving transparency, communication, and decision making for all stakeholders. This technology driven approach ensures players, families, and clubs remain fully informed and aligned throughout the process, while keeping human judgment and football context at the center of every decision.

Through this partnership, Fairfax F.C. and NextPlay will support player pathways, tours, camps, showcases, and vetted European football environments across Europe and North America. NextPlay is positioned as one of the first tour and travel platforms to actively support clubs on both sides of the pathway, working collaboratively with North American and European clubs to help explore genuine European pathways responsibly and without guarantees.

"NextPlay has built an impressive platform with a clear understanding of how cross border football progression should be approached at the youth and early development stages," said Daniel Southan-Dwyer, President and Founder of Fairfax Partners Inc. and Fairfax F.C. "Football is more than a game. It is a pathway, a responsibility, and a long term commitment. We are focused on building a real bridge from youth football in North America to genuine European pathways, supported properly on both sides by clubs, families, and the right infrastructure. This partnership reflects the work we have been doing quietly in the background to ensure international progression is explored the right way, with development always coming first."

Gonçalo Moura, CEO and Founder of NextPlay, added, "Fairfax F.C. brings a strong understanding of business, football environments, progression, and long term development. By combining that knowledge with our operational, logistical, and technology driven approach, we are able to support pathways that are professional, credible, and centered on players, families, and clubs. We believe technology should enhance clarity and coordination, not replace the human side of the game, and that principle sits at the core of everything we do."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to thoughtful planning, responsible growth, and long term alignment. Fairfax F.C. and NextPlay will work collaboratively to support international football initiatives that prioritize preparation, clarity, and sustainable development.

About Fairfax Partners Inc.

Fairfax Partners Inc. is a boutique investor relations and venture studio with operations in Vancouver, British Columbia; Lisbon, Portugal; and Manchester, England. The firm works with both private and public companies across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe, supporting businesses at the intersection of capital markets, strategy, and long term value creation. Fairfax builds and supports focused operating divisions across multiple sectors, providing advisory, infrastructure, and growth support.

Fairfax Football Consultancy ("Fairfax F.C.") is the sports and performance division of Fairfax Partners Inc., focused on football related advisory, pathway development, and international coordination.

About NextPlay Travel

NextPlay Travel ("NextPlay") is a Portugal based sports travel and logistics company specializing in football related programs, tours, camps, and international coordination. The company combines operational expertise with technology enabled planning to improve transparency, communication, and execution across international football experiences, while keeping players, families, and clubs at the center of every decision.

Media & Partnership Inquiries

Fairfax Football Consultancy

Email: ...ners

Site: fairfax/fairfaxfc

NextPlay Travel

Email: ...el

Site: nextplay

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. Participation in any program, tour, camp, showcase, or pathway does not constitute a guarantee of placement, trial, contract, or professional opportunity. All opportunities are evaluated on an individual basis and are subject to preparation, suitability, eligibility, availability, and third party discretion, including that of clubs, academies, and partner organizations. Program structures, locations, timing, and associated costs may vary and are subject to change. Fairfax Football Consultancy and NextPlay Travel do not act as agents or representatives of players, and participation in any program does not imply or ensure advancement within any football system. Participants and families are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent advice where appropriate.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Fairfax Partners Inc.