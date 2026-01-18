403
Syrian Leader Set for Talks with U.S. Envoy
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will hold discussions with US envoy Tom Barrack this Sunday at Damascus's presidential compound, officials announced, as military confrontations intensify with YPG/SDF forces across the Euphrates region.
The presidential office confirmed via Telegram that the diplomatic encounter is scheduled at the People's Palace in the capital.
Authorities provided no advance briefing on the agenda or topics to be addressed during the high-level consultation.
The scheduled talks unfold against a backdrop of ongoing military operations, with Syrian Army units and allied Arab tribal fighters engaging YPG/SDF militants across Syria's eastern and northeastern territories on opposite banks of the Euphrates River.
