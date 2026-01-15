Armenian PM Signals Readiness To Ensure Smooth Transport Between Azerbaijan And Nakhchivan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The political will to ensure an uninterrupted connection between Azerbaijan's mainland and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic remains firm, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a recent Cabinet of Ministers meeting, Trend reports.

“I would like to highlight and reaffirm that within the agreed framework, we are ready to move forward in this direction, acting decisively and consistently. This includes ensuring unobstructed connectivity between Azerbaijan's mainland and Nakhchivan. Our approach is to move away from a conflict-driven mindset and adopt a normal, peace-oriented environment and way of thinking,” Pashinyan stated.

The Armenian PM noted that progress will not be rapid in either Armenia or Azerbaijan, as narratives shaped by the long-standing conflict persist within both societies.

“We need to adopt a more practical approach and focus on action, as the tangible benefits of peace can be more effective than endless discussions over varying narratives, doubts, and challenges,” he added.

On January 14, the Armenian Foreign Ministry published the agreement signed between Armenia and the U.S. on the implementation of the TRIPP project. Mirzoyan and Rubio met in Washington and presented a framework program for the implementation of the TRIPP project. The published document was assessed as a new step towards fulfilling the commitments made at the White House on August 8, 2025, to support the establishment of a sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

The joint statement issued by Mirzoyan and Rubio announced Armenia's intention to approve and endorse the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company, tasked with overseeing the implementation of the TRIPP project. The company will be granted the authority to manage the project for an initial term of 49 years. Yerevan plans to offer Washington a 74% stake in the TRIPP Development Company, while retaining a 26% share for itself.

On August 8, in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft“Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia”.