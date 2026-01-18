Indian Army's Western Command Holds Events To Mark Veterans' Day

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 18 (IANS) As part of the 10th Defence Forces Veterans' Day, the Indian Army's Western Command organised a series of veterans' rallies and outreach programmes in the region comprising Kangra, Amritsar, Ambala, Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

The engagements, which concluded on Sunday, reflected the command's deep reverence, gratitude and enduring commitment towards the veteran fraternity, recognising their invaluable service and lifelong contribution to the nation.

Reaffirming its steadfast commitment to veterans' welfare, Western Command has established 41 Veterans Sahayata Kendras (VSKs) as a single-window grievance redressal mechanism and operates 79 ECHS polyclinics to deliver quality medical care to veterans and their dependents.

To further augment these facilities, an allocation of more than Rs 5 crore was made in the previous year, followed by an additional Rs 2.5 crore in the current year.

As part of its comprehensive outreach, Western Command also organised large-scale ex-servicemen rallies in Jammu and Ferozepur, while continuing sustained financial, medical and psychological support to spinal-injured soldiers at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Mohali.

In alignment with initiatives of the Central government, Project NAMAN has been re-implemented, further strengthening institutional care and support mechanisms for veterans and Veer Naris.

A grand Veterans' event was organised by Western Command in Chandimandir, near here, witnessing the participation of over 1,000 veterans from the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

The gathering reaffirmed the enduring bond between serving soldiers and veterans, whose legacy of service and sacrifice continues to inspire future generations.

On the occasion, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, along with the Regional President of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), Shuchi Katiyar, interacted with veterans and their families, conveying heartfelt appreciation for their distinguished service and supreme sacrifices.