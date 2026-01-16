MP Govt Signs Mou With BHASHINI To Strengthen Multilingual Digital Governance

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government of Madhya Pradesh and the Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen multilingual digital governance in the state.

The agreement was concluded during the Madhya Pradesh Regional AI Impact Conference 2026 held in Bhopal.

The conference, organised by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with the IndiaAI Mission, brought together policymakers, industry representatives, startups, academia and central government agencies to discuss inclusive and responsible adoption of artificial intelligence in governance.

Inaugurating the event, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav outlined the state's vision for leveraging AI in citizen-centric governance and announced that Madhya Pradesh would soon introduce a State AI Policy in mission mode.

He highlighted the importance of multilingual platforms such as BHASHINI in enabling AI-driven governance across linguistic and regional boundaries.

The MoU, signed in the presence of the Chief Minister, formalises collaboration between the state government and DIBD to integrate BHASHINI's language technologies, translation APIs and AI-powered tools into Madhya Pradesh's digital platforms.

The partnership aims to expand access to public services by enabling their delivery in multiple Indian languages.

Under the agreement, BHASHINI will support the deployment of voice-first and multilingual AI solutions across the state's digital governance ecosystem, with a focus on improving accessibility, inclusivity and last-mile service delivery.

The initiative aligns with BHASHINI's national mandate to embed Indian languages within Digital Public Infrastructure.

Speaking at the conference, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY and CEO, IndiaAI, emphasised the role of high-quality language datasets in strengthening AI systems and noted that BHASHINI facilitates seamless multilingual translation to support inclusive digital governance.

Sanjay Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and Department of Urban Development and Housing, Government of Madhya Pradesh, stated that integration with BHASHINI would enable state platforms to function effectively across multiple Indian languages, ensuring equitable access to digital services.

The role of BHASHINI was further discussed in a thematic session on“Technology-Led Governance for All,” where Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India BHASHINI Division, underlined that AI adoption is an iterative process driven by real-world use, feedback and continuous improvement.

He highlighted the importance of open, collaborative ecosystems and sustained data creation for building scalable and inclusive language AI systems.

The engagement underscored BHASHINI's role as a key enabler of AI-led governance, positioning linguistic diversity as a driver of digital inclusion and improved public service delivery.

(KNN Bureau)

