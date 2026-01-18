Big 5 Construct Saudi Opens Today, Focused On Fit-Out To Finishing, For The Kingdom's $1.7 Trillion Construction Pipeline

Big 5 Construct Saudi opens its doors for the January edition today at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, bringing together the industry that drives Saudi Arabia's $1.7 trillion construction project pipeline. As developments across residential, commercial, hospitality and mixed-use sectors move rapidly from design into delivery, the January edition arrives at a critical moment for the market.

Running from 18–21 January, Big 5 Construct Saudi opens the Kingdom's construction calendar with an emphasis on the final phases of construction. The exhibition, focusing on fit-out to finishing, gathers more than 1,100 exhibitors from over 50 countries with thousands of architects, designers, contractors, consultants, developers and project owners actively working on live projects across Saudi Arabia.

Design and project delivery in the Kingdom are evolving at a rapid pace with AI, BIM, digital fabrication and new creative workflows directly influencing speed, quality and project visibility. The CPD-certified content programme at Big 5 Construct Saudi, including Architect Leaders Forum Saudi and Big 5 Talks, highlights these shifts, discussing industry challenges and opportunities. With dedicated themes covering design and architecture, technology, AI, sustainability, project management and facades, the sessions offer practical insight into delivery challenges, solutions and opportunities across the project lifecycle.

The speaker lineup includes senior leaders from Gensler Middle East, Perkins&Will, Woods Bagot, Buro Happold, the Council for International Accreditation of Architecture & Design (CIAAD), Prince Sultan University, the Sharqia Development Authority and more.

Beyond content, the co-located events further strengthen the January edition's focus on finishing and delivery. Windows, Doors and Facades Saudi Arabia showcases building envelope and façade solutions from Schüco, Alumil, TALCO, Uniglass and others. Marble & Stone Saudi Arabia connects buyers with suppliers, including Teef Najd, Hail House and Saudi Huahui Company, while Urban Design & Landscape Saudi Arabia highlights outdoor and infrastructure solutions from Obeikan Technical Fabrics, Coastal Holding Group and Gale Pacific.

Kicking off the construction calendar in Saudi Arabia this year, the exhibition expects attendees from leading brands across the region, including AECOM, Al Bawani, Alfanar, Buro Happold, Diriyah Company, Emaar, Gensler, Honeywell, National Housing Company, Parsons, PIF, Qiddiya, Red Sea Global, ROSHN, Saudi Aramco and WSP.

As the Kingdom's urban development accelerates, Big 5 Construct Saudi brings together the conversations, products and people driving delivery today.

Tags#Big 5 Construct Big 5 Construct Saudi