Dry Days In Delhi: Liquor Sale Will Be Banned For 5 Days In National Capital Between January And March

However, the restrictions on the sale of liquor on dry days will not apply to the room service of alcohol for patrons staying at hotels holding L-15 or L-15F licences.

The Excise Department grants these licences to hotels that have a star classification and are approved by the Tourism Department of the Government of India.

A dry day is a day when the sale of alcohol is prohibited at licensed liquor shops, bars and restaurants. Such days are usually declared on national holidays, major religious occasions, or during election periods.

In some cases, the ban is enforced across the country, while in others it is limited to specific states or cities, depending on local customs and government regulations. While the sale and serving of alcohol are restricted, consumption within private premises is generally not monitored.

The objective of declaring dry days is to maintain public order and respect cultural or religious sentiments. Being aware of the dry day schedule in advance helps people plan events and social gatherings without inconvenience.

To stay informed, it is advisable to regularly check official government notifications for updates on upcoming dry days.

Dry days are declared for several key reasons. These typically include national holidays such as Republic Day and Independence Day, major religious festivals observed by different communities, and, in some cases, elections or significant public events.

The aim is to ensure peace, prevent law-and-order issues, and show respect for the cultural and religious importance of these occasions.