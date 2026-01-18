Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
6 Dead As Fire Ravages Pakistan's Gul Plaza Shopping Centre

6 Dead As Fire Ravages Pakistan's Gul Plaza Shopping Centre


2026-01-18 09:01:05
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A massive fire tore through Karachi's Gul Plaza shopping centre overnight, killing six people and causing extensive damage, authorities said on Sunday.
A devastating fire erupted late Saturday night at Karachi's largest commercial market, Gul Plaza, killing six people and leaving residents and shop owners in shock.

According to reports, large sections of the market have been destroyed, with flames engulfing shops and stalls, leaving the area unsafe for further inspection.

Authorities have warned that parts of the market's structure are at risk of collapsing, prompting fire and rescue teams to carefully manage the site while searching for potential survivors.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigators are examining electrical faults, flammable materials, or possible negligence, as city officials emphasize the urgent need for safety audits.

Local emergency services, including firefighters and police, have been working through the night to contain the blaze, prevent further casualties, and assist displaced shopkeepers whose livelihoods have been severely impacted.

This tragic incident highlights longstanding safety concerns in Karachi's commercial areas, underscoring the need for stricter building regulations, fire safety standards, and disaster preparedness measures across densely populated urban markets.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN18012026000228011069ID1110615700



Khaama Press

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search