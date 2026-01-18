6 Dead As Fire Ravages Pakistan's Gul Plaza Shopping Centre

MENAFN - Khaama Press)A devastating fire erupted late Saturday night at Karachi's largest commercial market, Gul Plaza, killing six people and leaving residents and shop owners in shock.

According to reports, large sections of the market have been destroyed, with flames engulfing shops and stalls, leaving the area unsafe for further inspection.

Authorities have warned that parts of the market's structure are at risk of collapsing, prompting fire and rescue teams to carefully manage the site while searching for potential survivors.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigators are examining electrical faults, flammable materials, or possible negligence, as city officials emphasize the urgent need for safety audits.

Local emergency services, including firefighters and police, have been working through the night to contain the blaze, prevent further casualties, and assist displaced shopkeepers whose livelihoods have been severely impacted.

This tragic incident highlights longstanding safety concerns in Karachi's commercial areas, underscoring the need for stricter building regulations, fire safety standards, and disaster preparedness measures across densely populated urban markets.

