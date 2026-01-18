Pollution Battle: CM Rekha Gupta Orders Release Of Rs 3,386 Crore For Delhi Metro Phase IV

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) To improve Metro connectivity and strengthen the public transport system for curbing pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered the release of the national capital's share of Rs 3,386 crore to build three corridors under Metro Phase IV, an official said on Sunday.

"The three Phase-IV Metro corridors will have a combined length of 47.225 km with an estimated cost of Rs 14,630.80 crore. Of this, Rs 3,386.18 crore will be paid by the Delhi government," the official said in a statement.

The Chief Minister said that these projects are expected to be completed within four years.

Efficient metro operations will also play a significant role in controlling pollution, he added.

"The first corridor is proposed from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block, with a length of 8.385 km and eight elevated Metro stations. The second corridor is proposed from Inderlok to Indraprastha, with a length of 12.377 km. This line will have a total of 10 Metro stations, one elevated and nine underground," a statement said.

This corridor has been included under a combined financial framework with the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block corridor.

The combined project cost of these two corridors is Rs 8,399.81 crore, of which the Delhi government's share will be Rs 1,987.86 crore.

The third and longest corridor is proposed from Rithala to Kundli, extending connectivity to the neighbouring state of Haryana. This corridor will be 26.463 km long and will include 21 stations.

The total cost of this project has been estimated at Rs 6,230.99 crore, with the Delhi government's share amounting to Rs 1,398.32 crore. Of the total cost, Rs 5,685.22 crore will be spent for Delhi and Rs 545.77 crore for Haryana.

These three corridors will provide better travel facilities to residents across several parts of Delhi.

"The Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block corridor will pass through Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, GK-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushp Bhawan, Saket District Centre and Pushp Vihar," the statement said.

The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will connect areas such as Inderlok, Dayabasti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Jhandewalan, Nabi Karim, New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi Gate, and Delhi Secretariat-Indira Gandhi International Stadium.

The extensive Rithala-Kundli corridor will pass through Rithala, Rohini Sectors-25, 26, 31, 32, 36, Barwala, Rohini Sectors-35 and 34, Bawana Industrial Area-I (Sectors 3-4 and 1-2), Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth, New Sanoth, Bhorgarh village, Narela Anaj Mandi, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela, Narela Sector-5, Kundli and Nathupur.

The tendering process for these corridors is underway, and basic work has already begun on some of them.

All three corridors are expected to be completed within four years.

The construction of these Metro corridors will enhance connectivity across northern, central and southern parts of Delhi, as well as the Delhi-NCR region. This will reduce traffic pressure on roads, save commuters' time and promote the use of public transport.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the three Phase-IV corridors will provide Delhi with a modern and robust public transport system aligned with future requirements.

She said the project will ensure safe, convenient and time-efficient travel for commuters, reduce dependence on private vehicles and contribute to pollution control.

The Chief Minister added that the Delhi government is continuously taking concrete steps towards making the capital a world-class city, and the expansion of the Metro network is a key part of this commitment.