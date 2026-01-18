Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah Resigns, To Be RSP's PM Candidate

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah resigned from his post on Sunday to contest the March 5 election. The rapper-turned-mayor is being projected as the next Prime Minister by the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). Within an hour of submitting his resignation, the former mayor, nom-de-guerre Balen, reached the RSP headquarters and rang the bell alongside party president Rabi Lamichhane, while the crowd chanted his name. The former rapper, who won the 2022 local election from the Nepali capital, also assumed the charge of senior leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on Sunday.

Details of Resignation

In the letter addressed to Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol, Shah mentioned that his move comes in accordance with the Constitution of Nepal 2015, the Local Government Operation Act 2017, and prevailing laws of the metropolis. "In accordance with the Constitution of Nepal 2072, the Local Government Operation Act 2074 and the prevailing legal provisions of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, I voluntarily submit my resignation from the post of Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City with effect from 2082.10.04. (2026.01.18)," the resignation letter stated.

Further adding, "While holding this position, I have tried to work as honestly as possible for the benefit of Kathmandu Metropolitan City and the city residents. I wish that the leadership, service delivery and development journey of the metropolis will be more effective, transparent and result-oriented in the coming days, and I wish you and the municipal executive every success."

Pact with Rastriya Swatantra Party

On December 28, Balen struck a deal with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), under which it was agreed that he will be the party's next prime ministerial candidate. As per the seven-point agreement, RSP chair Rabi Lamichhane will continue as the party's central chairman, while Shah will be presented as the party's parliamentary leader after the elections and its prime ministerial candidate. The RSP emerged as the fourth-largest political force, winning 21 seats in the dissolved House of Representatives within a year of its establishment.

Electoral Battle Ahead

With candidacy filing scheduled for Tuesday, Shah is preparing to contest from the Jhapa-5 constituency in the March 5 elections, with the declared aim of defeating four-time prime minister and CPN-UML chair KP Sharma Oli in his own constituency. Balen has promised to institutionalise the agenda raised by September's Gen-Z movement. The electoral battle in Jhapa-5 is shaping up to be an intriguing contest this time. (ANI)

