Paris Flat Collapses During Party, One Badly Injured

Paris, France: The floor of a Paris flat collapsed during a crowded party this weekend, seriously injuring one person, police, rescue services and prosecutors said on Sunday.

The floor of the fifth-floor apartment caved in during a gathering of around 50 people on Saturday night in the French capital's 11th district, they said.

One person suffered cardiorespiratory arrest, but was resuscitated and immediately taken to hospital after the accident, police said.

Fourteen other people were also being treated for their injuries, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Police said rescue teams had propped up the fourth floor to avoid further damage, but that the building's overall structure was intact.

Paris has a density of around 20,000 inhabitants per square kilometre, with Parisians often squeezing into cramped quarters because of high rent.