Shooting Injures Man in Western Sydney
(MENAFN) Authorities in New South Wales have confirmed a man sustained severe injuries following a drive-by shooting that erupted in western Sydney late Saturday night.
NSW police officials revealed that first responders rushed to a residence in Lalor Park—a Sydney suburb—around 11:35 p.m. local time after receiving urgent reports of gunfire in a residential area.
Investigators determined that unidentified assailants unleashed a barrage of bullets into the dwelling, striking a resident before fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle.
The victim, a 46-year-old male occupant, received immediate medical attention from NSW Ambulance paramedics treating his gunshot wound. He was subsequently transported to a nearby medical facility, where his condition was reported as stable.
The perpetrators remain at large as police continue their investigation into the overnight violence.
