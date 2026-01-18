BJP Swallows Allies, Its History Is Of Deceit: Congress' Pramod Tiwari

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of sidelining allies and "swallowing" partners. His remarks came in the wake of the sweep of the Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP and the Shiv Sena, in the recent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The Mahayuti has come to power in 25 out of 29 civic bodies across Maharashtra.

'BJP's History is of Deceit and Betrayal'

Tiwari alleged that BJP's tactics, character, face, and history are all about deceit and betrayal. "The BJP's tactics, character, face, and history are all about deceit and betrayal. Those who side with them, they end up swallowing them whole. That's exactly what happened in Mumbai... Now they want to swallow them (Shiv Sena) too," Pramod Tiwari told ANI.

He further termed the election victory and the alliance as "fake," claiming that the BJP's "palace of sin" would eventually collapse. "This palace of sin that the BJP has built, when it crumbles, everyone will be seen standing apart from them... I declare this election victory fake... After a fake election, a fake alliance has been formed," the Congress leader said.

Mahayuti's Civic Poll Sweep

His remarks came after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister reportedly moved his corporators to a hotel and is likely to stake a claim to the mayor's post. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Mahayuti will form Mayors in 25 of the state's 29 civic bodies.

Party-Wise Performance

Among all winning candidates in the BMC polls, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body. Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena, secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into five per cent of the total vote share.

On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats. The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share.

The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)