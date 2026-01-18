403
UN warns of deepening humanitarian crisis in Palestinian territories
(MENAFN) New United Nations reports released in January 2026 warn of a steep decline in both humanitarian conditions and human rights across the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The documents cite increasing restrictions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and growing vulnerability in Gaza, where harsh winter weather is compounding existing challenges.
The reports describe severe hardships for civilians in Gaza, where heavy rain and cold have flooded camps, leaving thousands of tents uninhabitable. Approximately 40 percent of Gaza’s population — nearly 800,000 people — now live in flood-prone areas, with children and the elderly among the most at risk.
UNICEF data indicate that over 100 children have died in Gaza since the ceasefire. Although humanitarian aid deliveries have nearly tripled in the same period, UN agencies note that damaged roads, limited storage, and restrictions on essential materials continue to hinder relief efforts. Between October and December 2025, almost half a million children received child protection services, yet winterisation support for adolescents, particularly those with disabilities, remains critically low at just 4 percent.
In the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem, UN reports warn that Palestinian rights are being systematically restricted. They cite widespread segregation, racial discrimination, and what they describe as institutionalized apartheid under Israel’s current far-right government.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stated that nearly every aspect of Palestinian life in the West Bank — from accessing water, schools, and hospitals to visiting family or harvesting olives — is subject to Israeli control. He compared the situation to apartheid-era South Africa.
Beyond legal and humanitarian issues, analysts say the conflict has reshaped global perceptions and media coverage. Hassan Dajah, a professor of strategic studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University, noted that while Israel maintains influence in Western media, it no longer fully controls the narrative. Social media now enables Palestinians and supporters to share images of suffering directly, generating significant international sympathy, especially among younger audiences in Europe and the United States.
