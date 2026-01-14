Flu Cases In Switzerland Drop Slightly But Stay High

Last week, 27.51 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza per 100,000 people were recorded in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, a 24.5% fall compared with the previous week, according to data released by the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health on Wednesday. In total, 2,501 cases were reported.

By canton, the highest number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people was recorded in Basel City (60.08), followed by Jura (45.43) and Solothurn (43.13). The lowest rates were in Schwyz (10.66), Obwalden (12.61) and Zug (14.21).

According to the authorities, the viral load detected in wastewater is holding steady at a high level, with declines only seen in Geneva and Lugano. Outpatient visits for acute respiratory infections have also risen again after dropping over the holiday period.

A recently emerged strain of influenza – subclade K of subtype H3N2 – is now circulating in Switzerland, as it is in many other countries. Health authorities say there is currently no evidence that infections with this strain are more severe.

Translated from German by AI/sp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....