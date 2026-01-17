403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Orders Lexus to Halt Remote Heating
(MENAFN) German regulators compelled Toyota’s premium division Lexus to remotely deactivate the vehicle heating start-up function due to ecological consequences, a media outlet reported on Wednesday.
Supplementary climate systems were likewise suddenly disabled for thousands of Toyota and Lexus motorists, according to the publication.
The measure sparked frustration and bewilderment across social media. In 2025, Toyota sold over 100,000 cars in Germany, and the suspension impacts most of these units, including earlier model years.
The parking pre-heating option, once freely accessible via the MyToyota or Lexus Link Plus apps, has been switched off for combustion-engine automobiles nationwide, Toyota spokesperson Ralph Muller confirmed.
Toyota stated the function was disabled "to protect the vehicle user from fines," since lawmakers classify remote engine warm-up as "unnecessary running" that generates "avoidable exhaust pollution."
The company emphasized it acted to "protect" customers from possible penalties under regulatory enforcement by employing remote access to shut down the feature for compliance. Fully electric cars and plug-in hybrids, where cabin heating functions without igniting the combustion engine, continue to retain this capability.
Supplementary climate systems were likewise suddenly disabled for thousands of Toyota and Lexus motorists, according to the publication.
The measure sparked frustration and bewilderment across social media. In 2025, Toyota sold over 100,000 cars in Germany, and the suspension impacts most of these units, including earlier model years.
The parking pre-heating option, once freely accessible via the MyToyota or Lexus Link Plus apps, has been switched off for combustion-engine automobiles nationwide, Toyota spokesperson Ralph Muller confirmed.
Toyota stated the function was disabled "to protect the vehicle user from fines," since lawmakers classify remote engine warm-up as "unnecessary running" that generates "avoidable exhaust pollution."
The company emphasized it acted to "protect" customers from possible penalties under regulatory enforcement by employing remote access to shut down the feature for compliance. Fully electric cars and plug-in hybrids, where cabin heating functions without igniting the combustion engine, continue to retain this capability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment