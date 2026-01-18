Hichki To Talaash: Exploring Rani Mukerji's 5 Biggest Box Office Hits Ever
Rani Mukerji is trending with the exciting Mardaani 3 trailer, earning praise from fans. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and releasing January 30, here's a look at her highest-grossing films.
Hichki (2018) is Rani Mukerji's highest-grossing film. This comedy-drama, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, was made on a 20 crore budget and earned 209.72 crores.The 2012 crime thriller Talaash, directed by Reema Kagti, starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Made on a 71 crore budget, the movie grossed 180.83 crores worldwide.
Karan Johar's 2006 romantic drama, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, featured a star-studded cast. Made with a 50 crore budget, the film went on to earn a total of 113 crores.Yash Chopra's 2004 romantic epic, Veer-Zaara, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. The film was produced on a budget of 23 crores and collected 107 crores at the box office.Karan Johar's 1998 directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, was a massive success. Made on a 10 crore budget, the romantic comedy earned 106.73 crores and was Rani's first hit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment