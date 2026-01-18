Hichki To Talaash: Exploring Rani Mukerji's 5 Biggest Box Office Hits Ever

Rani Mukerji is trending with the exciting Mardaani 3 trailer, earning praise from fans. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and releasing January 30, here's a look at her highest-grossing films.

Hichki (2018) is Rani Mukerji's highest-grossing film. This comedy-drama, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, was made on a 20 crore budget and earned 209.72 crores.The 2012 crime thriller Talaash, directed by Reema Kagti, starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Made on a 71 crore budget, the movie grossed 180.83 crores worldwide.

Karan Johar's 2006 romantic drama, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, featured a star-studded cast. Made with a 50 crore budget, the film went on to earn a total of 113 crores.

Yash Chopra's 2004 romantic epic, Veer-Zaara, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. The film was produced on a budget of 23 crores and collected 107 crores at the box office.Karan Johar's 1998 directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, was a massive success. Made on a 10 crore budget, the romantic comedy earned 106.73 crores and was Rani's first hit.