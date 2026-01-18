403
TikTok users report issue with repeated old videos
(MENAFN) TikTok users in Europe and the US are increasingly reporting that their “For You” feeds are showing videos they have already watched, liked, or shared, raising concerns about the platform’s recommendation system. Many of the repeated clips date back several months, with some even from last summer or earlier, disrupting the continuous discovery experience central to TikTok’s appeal.
“I keep seeing videos I’ve already liked or shared. It’s boring and stressful,” one user wrote, while another noted: “Every three videos, I recognize the content. Why am I seeing Halloween videos again?” Several similar complaints have gone viral, with posts accumulating hundreds of thousands of views. Some users say the issue is reducing the time they spend on the app, while others describe their feed as “completely disorganized.”
French social media journalist Aaron Parnas described the situation as indicative of “major problems” in TikTok’s recommendation system, saying, “My page only shows videos from months or even years ago. The feed I carefully curated no longer shows what I want to see.”
Speculation about the cause has ranged from technical glitches and internal testing to changes driven by regulatory or political pressures. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is reportedly in discussions to restructure its US operations, including a potential deal with Oracle to retrain the platform’s recommendation system based on American user data. However, this does not account for the similar issues experienced by European users.
Observers have also pointed to the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which came into effect in 2024 and imposes stricter obligations on large platforms to improve transparency and limit harmful or illegal content. TikTok is currently facing multiple investigations under the new regulation.
