Anti-BJP Posters Appear In Singur, Ahead Of PM Modi's Public Meeting

Kolkata, Jan 18 (IANS) Political tensions are rising ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singur on Sunday, 17 years after Tata Motors left the area and shifted its Nano car plant to Gujarat.

On Sunday, a controversy erupted after some anti-BJP posters appeared in the Ratanpur area of ​​Singur. These posters have been put up in several places along the road.

The posters, put up by unidentified individuals, target the Prime Minister with slogans like- 'Nagorikotto haran sabha' (a rally to snatch citizenship) and 'Bangalider keno dhoka dile' (Why did you deceive the Bengalis?).

After the posters were discovered, a political tug-of-war started over who was responsible for this act carried out under the cover of darkness.

The BJP alleged that the Trinamool Congress orchestrated this incident out of fear ahead of PM Modi's rally. The ruling party, in turn, claimed it is an expression of the public's anger against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

BJP leader Swapan Pal said, "This is the handiwork of TMC. They are scared to see PM Modi coming here. Mamata Banerjee's downfall will begin from Singur. The Prime Minister will deliver a message about industry. The BJP will come to power in Bengal in the coming days."

Local Trinamool leader Amiya Dhara said, "The Prime Minister's programme will be held, and we welcome it. Our workers were not involved in this. The BJP talking about the industry is completely unrealistic. Those who say the BJP will come to power are living in a fool's paradise."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 830 crore at a government event later in the day. Thereafter, he will address a public meeting from the abandoned Tata Nano plant site in Singur.

All eyes are on PM Modi's rally and what message he shares on Bengal's industry.