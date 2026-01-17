Defense Forces Refute Russian Claims About Capture Of Zakitne In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Operation Task Force "East" stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to the military, "the enemy is conducting constant assault actions toward this settlement but has no success. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding their designated lines."

Attempts at infantry assaults and the infiltration of small groups are detected by Ukrainian intelligence, and fire strikes are delivered against the invaders with the involvement of missile and artillery units as well as strike UAV crews.

In addition, areas where enemy units are concentrated, logistics routes, and positions of UAV crews remain under constant fire control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Russian invaders are suffering significant losses.

Operation Task Force "East" urges people to verify sources, trust official reports, and not give enemy propaganda any chance to influence Ukrainian society.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian troops are building up reserves near Siversk and deploying bases in the Serebrianske Forestry area in preparation for an attempt to seize Dronivka on the Sloviansk sector.