Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Welcomes 2Nd Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

2026-01-17 05:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWIAT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday welcomed the announced launching of the phase two of the Gaza ceasefire agreement as a significant step that is hoped to contribute to shoring up calm and addressing the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the territory.
In a press release, the ministry also welcomed the formation of a temporary national Palestinian committee in Gaza in line with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2803.
It commended U.S. President Donald Trump's role in the conclusion of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the establishment of the Board of Peace in Gaza to restabilize the region, and lauded the efforts of Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye in this regard.
It reiterated Kuwait's unwavering and absolute belief in the Palestinian cause, along with its ardent efforts to back it politically and humanely until the Palestinian people regain their full legitimate rights and attain their hopes of establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem being its capital. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

