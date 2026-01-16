Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

2026-01-16 07:05:00
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:22 AM EST - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust: Announced a distribution of $0.07500 per Unit for the period from January 1 to and including January 31. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading up $0.08 at $15.95.

Baystreet.ca

