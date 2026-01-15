People Across Maha Will Vote For Development: Eknath Shinde

MENAFN - IANS) Thane, Jan 15 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that people across the state will vote for development.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said,“People across Maharashtra will vote for development. They want development and progress. They do not want disputes, delays, or retaliation. We are fighting these elections with the agenda of comprehensive development.”

He further said that there is tremendous enthusiasm among people on the ground, with many coming out to participate in the democratic process.

“We are witnessing a huge turnout here. Everyone should actively participate in the development of their city and work towards a brighter future for their families. It is the duty of every citizen to vote. I urge all voters to come forward and exercise their voting rights,” Shinde added.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived with his family to vote in the local body elections.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "Our democracy is a unit that can be considered the fundamental cornerstone of democracy. Therefore, voting in it is very important. I urge everyone who believes in India's democracy to go and vote.

"I believe that voting is not only your right but also your duty. If we want good governance in a democracy, we must go and vote. That is why I have also voted. I appeal to everyone to vote in large numbers, and not stay at home. I urge all people to participate in this high spirit of democracy."

Amruta Fadnavis, the Chief Minister's wife too, urged citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

“It is an important part of democracy to exercise our right to vote. I believe everyone should come out and vote,” she said.

She further said that voters should carefully consider their choices.

“People should think before casting their votes and decide who is best for development. It is important to see which party is working for development and delivering benefits to citizens at their doorstep,” she told IANS.

Meanwhile, polling for the 29 municipal corporations began at 7.30 a.m. and will conclude at 5.30 p.m.

While elections were originally scheduled for 2,869 seats, including 227 seats in the BMC, polling is now being held for 2,801 seats, as 68 candidates were elected unopposed. No voting will take place for these uncontested seats.

A total of 3.48 crore voters will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,729 candidates in Mumbai alone. The counting of votes will take place on January 16.

According to the State Election Commission, arrangements have been made across 39,147 polling stations, equipped with 43,958 Control Units and 87,916 Ballot Units. In Mumbai, there are 10,111 polling stations with 11,349 Control Units and 22,698 Ballot Units.

Elections are being held in municipal corporations across major cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Ichalkaranji, Ahilyanagar, and Ulhasnagar.

These elections are being conducted after a gap of more than six years, as the tenures of the municipal corporations ended between 2020 and 2023. Except for Mumbai, elections in the remaining 28 corporations are being held under the multi-member ward system, while Mumbai follows a single-member ward system.