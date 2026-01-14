Jaipur All Set For Army Day Parade, Shaurya Sandhya Today

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 15 (IANS) Jaipur is all set for an eventful Thursday with major high-profile programmes scheduled across the city -- the 78th Army Day Parade on Mahal Road and Shaurya Sandhya, a valour ceremony, at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium. In view of the simultaneous events, traffic diversions have been implemented on all three routes at different time intervals.

The highlight of the day will be the 78th Army Day Parade, being organised in Jaipur for the first time. The parade will be held on Mahal Road. Entry to the venue will be strictly restricted to those who have completed prior registration. Carrying an Aadhaar card will be mandatory for all spectators. The parade will begin with the conferment of Sena Medals (Gallantry) to soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Sindoor.

Officers decorated with the Ashok Chakra, Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra will lead the parade and salute the Parade Commander, making the occasion deeply symbolic and inspiring.

Mizoram Governor and former Army Chief General V.K. Singh will attend the parade as the chief guest. He will be joined by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, senior Army officers and other dignitaries.

The contingents from seven regiments, including the country's oldest Madras Regiment, will take part in the parade. Tanks, missiles, armoured vehicles, drone technology and demonstrations of modern warfare capabilities will be showcased.

Fighter jets and Army helicopters will perform flypasts, with helicopters showering flower petals during the march. The parade route stretches nearly three kilometres from Jeevan Rekha Hospital crossing to Bombay Hospital crossing, with an estimated two lakh spectators expected. Parking facilities have been arranged at 18 designated locations. Traffic on Mahal Road in the Jagatpura area has been diverted from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes.

In the evening, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the Shaurya Sandhya programme at SMS Stadium at 5.30 p.m., after proceeding directly to the Army Station from the airport. Meanwhile, preparations are also underway for President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Jaipur on Friday, with a rehearsal scheduled this afternoon from the airport to the Sikar Road-Neendad route.