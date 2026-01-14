Amir Holds Phone Call With Syrian President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, held a telephone conversation with his brother, President of the Syrian Arab Republic HE President Ahmed Al Sharaa.

During the call, they reviewed the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and strengthen joint cooperation in various fields.

They also exchanged views on issues of common interest, including regional and international developments, and both sides emphasised the importance of continued coordination and consultation in a manner that serves common interests and enhances security and stability in the region.