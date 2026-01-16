One In Five Adults Feel Daily Stress From Money Worries And Lack Of Time

One in five adults feel stressed every single day, with financial concerns, a lack of time to get everything done – and feeling left out of social plans among the top causes.

A study of 2,000 Brits found six in 10 suffer from feelings of stress at least once a week, with the most common reason simply being not getting enough sleep at night.

With rising household costs and unexpected breakdowns that need fixing also among the most likely things to heighten people's worries.

While others feel stressed because they lack time to get everything done, enjoy their hobbies or simply take time out for themselves, along with arguments with their partner and feeling underappreciated at home.

But it also emerged 55 per cent claim their stress is more than a mental load, as they often notice changes to their gut when they are feeling overwhelmed.

A spokesperson for Bio-Kult [], which commissioned the research, said:“There are so many different places that stress can attack us from.

“Life, work, relationships - modern life can be hard to deal with for so many reasons, but there are things we can do to help.

“It's not a solve-all, but making sure your gut is in a healthy place is a great way of making sure your mind and the rest of your body can deal with stress better.”

It comes after a top nutritionist revealed the ways everyday woes are impacting gut health.

Nutrition and education advisor Kim Plaza claims stress can be directly responsible for disrupting your gut's natural balance and lead to stomach discomfort.

With the stress hormone, cortisol, linked with a reduced diversity in gut microbes, which could have a knock-on effect for functional gut health, such as the ability to digest food and make mood-supporting vitamins, such as B vitamins.

People may also experience a change in appetite due to stress - which might impact the quality of their diet and consequent digestive symptoms such as bloating and gas.

But Kim said there are very simple ways to lower this impact, such as taking time to monitor exactly how you feel, and importantly, supporting the gut with nourishing foods that feed the beneficial microbes.

However, the most common pitfalls and health fads people fall for when it comes to digestive care are extreme diets without supervision, which have little to no benefit.

The study also found of the 55 per cent of adults who notice changes in their gut when feeling stressed, bloating (38 per cent) or loss of appetite (32 per cent) are the most common symptoms.

And while 48 per cent said their stress manifests in both physical and mental ways, 12 per cent are more likely to feel physical symptoms.

But fewer than one in 10 (seven per cent) of those polled via OnePoll, rate their current gut health as excellent, while 67 per cent think everyday life stresses can impact someone's internal wellbeing.

Kim Plaza said:“Regardless of the source for the worries, it can have a huge impact on your gut health and general wellbeing.

"We often underestimate just how deeply everyday stresses can influence our gut.

“Lack of sleep, financial pressures, and time constraints don't just affect our mood.

“They can disrupt the delicate balance of microbes that support digestion, immunity and even mental wellbeing, which can impact our ability to digest food and make mood-supporting vitamins, such as B vitamins.

“The good news is that small, consistent changes such as paying attention to how we feel, prioritising rest, and including gut-nourishing foods such as kimchi and kefir can make a significant difference in helping our bodies cope better with stress.”

THE TOP 20 EVERYDAY STRESSES ACCORDING TO BRITS

1. Not getting enough sleep at night

2. Rising household costs

3. Unexpected costs, e.g., car needing work, plumbing issues etc

4. Trying to manage household chores

5. Not having enough hours in a day to get everything done

6. Lack of time for yourself or hobbies

7. Coping with an illness or health issue in the family

8. Trying to maintain a healthy work/life balance

9. Arguments/disagreements with my partner

10. Pressure to meet deadlines at work

11. Getting an unexpected bill in the post

12. Feeling unappreciated at home

13. Not seeing family members because life gets in the way

14. Being a working parent and juggling routines

15. Feeling unappreciated at work

16. Not being able to afford a holiday

17. Seeing friends progress in life ahead of you e.g. in careers, love life etc

18. Feeling left out of social plans

19. Having to work additional hours due to circumstances outside of your control

20. Worrying about how well your kids are doing in school