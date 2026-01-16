US Reports Over 18 Million Flu Cases For Current Season

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 17 (IANS) The United States has recorded at least 18 million influenza illnesses, 230,000 hospitalisations and 9,300 deaths so far during the current flu season, according to the latest estimates released by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC said seasonal influenza activity remains elevated nationwide, though it has decreased or remained stable for two consecutive weeks.

Influenza A(H3N2) viruses have been the most commonly reported strains circulating in the United States this season, the agency noted.

For the week ending January 10, the CDC reported 15 influenza-associated pediatric deaths, bringing the total number of flu-related deaths among children this season to 32.

The CDC said that 90 per cent of reported pediatric deaths in the season have occurred in children who were not fully vaccinated against influenza.

In the United States, the flu season usually occurs in the fall and winter, with peak activity usually occurring between December and February, according to the agency.

The CDC continues to urge everyone aged six months and older who has not yet received a flu vaccine this season to get vaccinated as soon as possible, Xinhua news agency reported.

Seasonal influenza (the flu) is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses. It is common in all parts of the world. Most people recover without treatment.

Influenza spreads easily between people when they cough or sneeze. Vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease.

Symptoms of influenza include acute onset of fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue.

Treatment should aim to relieve symptoms. People with the flu should rest and drink plenty of liquids. Most people will recover on their own within a week. Medical care may be needed in severe cases and for people with risk factors.

There are 4 types of influenza viruses, types A, B, C and D. Influenza A and B viruses circulate and cause seasonal epidemics of disease.

Influenza can worsen symptoms of other chronic diseases. In severe cases influenza can lead to pneumonia and sepsis. People with other medical issues or who have severe symptoms should seek medical care.

H3N2 is a subtype of the influenza A virus that causes seasonal flu. It spreads easily and leads to symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, and body aches. In India, h3n2 virus India waves often occur during monsoon and winter.