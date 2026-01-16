Petroleum Coke Exports Surge In 2025 After Fluctuation In Previous Years
In the first eleven months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported about 195 thousand tons of petroleum coke worth $59.9 million, according to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.
