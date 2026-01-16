Nitin Nabin Hosts Makar Sankranti Feast In Patna Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attends

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 16 (IANS) BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin hosted a grand Dahi-Chura (curd and flattened rice) feast at his official residence in Patna on Friday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The event witnessed the presence of several senior leaders from the NDA, reflecting political warmth and cultural unity.

Among the prominent attendees were Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, along with several ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior NDA leaders.

Nitin Nabin arrived in Patna on Thursday for a two-day visit, and the feast marked one of the key events of his schedule.

After attending the programme, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shared a post on his official X handle.

He wrote:“In Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other NDA leaders participated in a Dahi-Chura feast organised by BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin and extended greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This cordial event showcased the beautiful essence of Bihar's cultural unity, traditions, and social harmony.”

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also praised the event, stating:“This warm, simple, and culturally rich programme reflected a wonderful blend of Bihar's traditions, social harmony, and mutual unity. My heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Bihar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.”

The Makar Sankranti Dahi-Chura feasts are being widely celebrated across Bihar, particularly in political circles. This year, several NDA leaders and parties organised similar events in Patna, including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, JD(U) MLA Ratnesh Sada, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, and the BJP Kisan Morcha.

One of the most discussed feasts this season was organised by Jan Shakti Janata Dal National President Tej Pratap Yadav, which drew considerable political attention.

Nitin Nabin, considered one of the young and prominent leaders of Bihar, currently holds the post of BJP National Working President and is expected to assume charge as the party's National President on January 20. If so, he would become the youngest National President in the party's history.

Nitin Nabin is a five-time MLA from the Bakipur Assembly constituency in Patna district.