THE FUTURE OF DUBAI REAL ESTATE A REFLECTION OF LEADERSHIP VISION

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu El Naga Developments, a pioneering force in the UAE's real estate sector, confirms in its newly released strategic outlook for 2026 that Dubai's property market has transcended all traditional growth frameworks to become the“vibrant pulse of the global economy.” This transformation stands as a direct reflection of the exceptional developmental philosophy orchestrated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. At Abu El Naga Developments, we draw our inspiration directly from His Highness's words, which form the spiritual and material constitution for our corporate successes. His Highness has consistently affirmed in his strategic addresses with unwavering confidence:“Dubai's real estate sector is not merely walls and cement; it is the spirit of ambition that dwells within us. It is definitive proof that we do not build for housing alone, but for the future, and to reinforce Dubai's position as the best city for life and work in the world.”

PROJECTING THE“HISTORIC TRILLION YEAR” FOR 2026

According to the company, this holistic alignment with His Highness's vision is the primary engine that propelled Dubai's real estate market to reach AED 917 billion in 2025 in total transaction value. Consequently, Abu El Naga Developments proudly announces with absolute optimism that 2026 will be the“Historic Year,” witnessing the breach of the AED 1 trillion threshold. This economic precedent is set to redefine the global wealth map, driven by an expected growth rate of 18%, according to the latest forecasts from the Dubai Land Department.

CONFIDENCE IN THE“NUMBER ONE” RANK:

Commenting on this visionary leadership, Mr. Mohammed Abu El Naga, Chairman and Founder of Abu El Naga Developments, stated:“The words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid have placed a monumental responsibility upon our shoulders. We do not sell residential units; we sell confidence in a future designed by a leader who accepts nothing less than the top rank. Today, thanks to His Highness's directives, Dubai offers a 'brilliant synergy' that combines legislative stability with digital innovation, granting investors the certainty that their real estate assets in Dubai are the most secure and fastest-growing in the world.” He added:“Our projections to cross the AED 1 trillion milestone in 2026 are grounded in solid economic data. While the global economy faces inflationary pressures and slowing growth in London (net rental yields of 3.1%) and New York (3.8%), Dubai continues to soar independently with net rental yields ranging between 6.5% and 9.5%.”

STRATEGIC ATTRACTION FACTORS:

The company explains that the investment momentum it is betting on for 2026 stems from“Billion-Dirham Attraction Factors” designed by Dubai with great expertise. These include the Golden Visa ecosystem, which has transformed Dubai into a permanent hub for global wealth and talent, alongside absolute digital transparency via Blockchain technology provided by the Dubai Land Department. This ideal environment enabled the market to attract more than 193,000 investors in 2025, with a qualitative increase of 24% in new investors (129,400 new investors), leading to a capital influx exceeding AED 680 billion.

OPERATIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS: EXPANDING THE PORTFOLIO OF EXCELLENCE

Regarding operational achievements, Abu El Naga Developments confirmed tangible successes in 2025, reflected in the expansion of its project portfolio. The company launched a series of innovative residential projects in strategic areas, including Dubai Land, Bukadra (New Horizon), and Al Furjan, alongside a distinguished luxury project in the Al Jadaf area, featuring direct views of the Burj Khalifa. The company's vision focuses on building modern, integrated communities that blend sleek architectural design, environmental sustainability, and comprehensive recreational facilities-including expansive green parks, swimming pools, and diverse sporting facilities. Furthermore, Abu El Naga has expanded its land bank in promising vital areas such as Meydan Horizon, to launch additional projects that align with Dubai's vision of sustainable development.

2026 ARCHITECTURAL ICONS:

“PRODUCTION CITY” AND“CRYSTAL CREST” In preparation for the“Trillion Era” in 2026, Abu El Naga Developments is launching its most ambitious architectural icon: the“Production City” project situated directly on Sheikh Zayed Road. This monument is designed to be a new landmark of prestige, integrated with the latest AI and sustainability technologies to reflect Dubai's new urban face. Simultaneously, the company is unveiling the“Crystal Crest” project in the heart of the Dubai Hills Estate area, cementing its footprint in the strategic growth zones that represent the nerve center of future urban development.

SURGING INVESTMENT MOMENTUM: THE EMPOWERED ROLE OF WOMEN IN REAL ESTATE

The year 2025 witnessed extensive activity across various real estate transaction types, with the total number of transactions reaching 3.11 million-including sales, rentals, and various real estate services-representing a 7% increase over 2024. This reflects a remarkable acceleration in demand and an expanding role for the sector as a primary driver of the local economy. On the investment front, real estate investments reached AED 680 billion through more than 258.6 thousand investments, achieving a growth of 29% in value and 20% in volume. The investor base expanded significantly to 193.1 thousand investors (a 24% increase), with 129.4 thousand new investors joining the market (23% growth). Notably, resident investors accounted for 56.6% of the total. Women have also continued to bolster their prominent presence, recording investments worth AED 154 billion through 76.7 thousand investments, reflecting a growth of 31% in value and 24% in volume-a direct result of a comprehensive and balanced investment environment. Furthermore, luxury real estate recorded AED 3.98 billion in investments (5% growth), while the average time for a resident to transition from a tenant to an investor dropped to 4.8 years, indicating the high attractiveness of property ownership.

MARKET BREAKDOWN:

TOP PERFORMING REGIONS IN VOLUME AND VALUE The market recorded significant activity in both sales and mortgages across vital areas, highlighting a diverse range of opportunities and balanced geographical growth across Dubai:

Top 10 by Volume (Sales): Al Barsha South Fourth, Business Bay, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai South, Dubai Marina, Jebel Ali First, Al Yalayis 1, Wadi Al Safa 3, Dubai Investment Park Second, Al Thanyah Fifth.

Top 10 by Value (Sales): Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa, Al Barsha South Fourth, Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, Dubai South, Wadi Al Safa 5, Wadi Al Safa 3, Al Yalayis 1.

Top 10 by Volume (Mortgages): Al Barsha South Fourth, Dubai Marina, Jebel Ali First, Wadi Al Safa 5, Burj Khalifa, Al Thanyah Fifth, Business Bay, Madinat Hind 4, Al Merkadh, Al Hebiah Fourth.

Top 10 by Value (Mortgages): Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Al Barsha South Fourth, Burj Khalifa, Al Wasl, Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, Al Thanyah Fifth, Jebel Ali First, Al Thanyah Fourth.

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES 2025–2026: FLEXIBILITY AND HIGH YIELDS

Abu El Naga Developments offers a wide array of investment opportunities, featuring luxury units at competitive prices with flexible payment plans extending from 5 to 7 years. These opportunities span high-growth zones such as Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai South, and Al Furjan, in addition to premium areas like Palm Jumeirah and Al Jadaf. The company targets rental yields of up to 8% in certain areas, along with stable capital growth, paying special attention to Off-plan projects, which provide potential for clear capital gains upon delivery.

CONCLUSION: DESIGNING THE FUTURE TODAY

Abu El Naga Developments emphasizes that it moves forward inspired by the words of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid:“The future is not waited for; the future is designed and built today.” As such, 2026 will be the“Historic Trillion Year,” ensuring that Dubai remains the global destination where dreams meet reality, driven by a leadership that knows no bounds and a private sector that refuses to be anything less than a partner in the“Number One” rank.