Thrifty Drives Smiles Across The UAE Through Partnership With Make-A-Wish Foundation

Every journey has the potential to make a difference, and every wish deserves a clear path to becoming reality. Guided by this belief, Thrifty Car Rental, a leading mobility solutions provider in the UAE, has partnered with Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE to support its impactful initiatives dedicated to bringing hope and joy to children facing critical illnesses.

This initiative underscores Thrifty's strong commitment to corporate social responsibility and its conviction that mobility plays a vital role in enabling positive, real-world impact within communities.

As part of the partnership, Thrifty will provide vehicles to support the foundation's daily operations, ensuring efficient transportation for staff, volunteers, and resources across various locations. This contribution enables Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE to focus more effectively on its core mission and broaden the reach of its programs.

“Partnering with Make-A-Wish Foundation aligns perfectly with our values as an organization committed to community support,” said“Mobility is at the heart of our business, and we are proud to contribute in a way that supports meaningful work and creates tangible impact.”

commented:“This partnership with Thrifty Car Rental represents a significant operational support for our foundation. Access to reliable transportation enhances our teams' efficiency and allows us to dedicate greater focus to granting wishes and supporting children and their families.”

The collaboration reflects the power of strategic private-sector partnerships in strengthening non-profit operations and advancing sustainable community development across the UAE.