Protests In Support Of Iran Held In Kashmir Post-Friday Prayers

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Jan 16 (IANS) Massive post-Friday prayer protests broke out in different parts of Kashmir to show solidarity with Iran and to condemn Israel.

A large demonstration was taken out today after Friday prayers in Budgam town as hundreds of Muslims gathered to express solidarity with Iran, the Iranian people, and with Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei.

The protesters strongly condemned what they described as systematic and deliberate attempts by the United States and Israel to foment unrest and destabilise Iran.

Addressing the large gathering, Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian President, Aga Syed Hassan Al-Moosavi Al-Safavi, strongly criticised the US and Israel for pursuing policies aimed at undermining Iran's sovereignty, stability, and internal peace.

He said that sustained economic pressure, media warfare and subversive tactics employed to weaken Iran have failed in the past and will continue to collapse in the face of the Iranian nation's resolve, awareness, and steadfast resistance.

Aga Syed Hassan congratulated the Iranian people for their unwavering support, trust and loyalty to the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei, describing it as a clear reflection of Iran's political maturity, religious consciousness, and principled resistance against arrogant and hegemonic powers.

He remarked that the Iranian nation has once again demonstrated that it will not bow before external pressure, propaganda, or engineered unrest.

Clarifying the current situation, Aga Syed Hassan asserted that the recent disturbances have been effectively curbed and that peace has been fully restored, with the situation now calm and under control.

He stressed the urgent need for restraint, prudence and responsible conduct by all stakeholders, and appealed to the media to adhere to responsible and factual reporting, avoiding sensationalism, misinformation and narratives that could inflame tensions.

He further stated that the voices raised in Budgam today echo the collective conscience of the Muslim Ummah and convey an unambiguous message that interference, domination and conspiracies by anti-Islam forces will not be tolerated.

Holding the United States and Israel responsible for instability in the region and across the Muslim world, he urged the international community to take serious note of their aggressive and destabilising policies.

The protest concluded peacefully, with participants raising powerful slogans in solidarity with Iran, against imperialist forces, and in support of oppressed nations.

The demonstrators reaffirmed their firm rejection of any foreign interference in Iran's internal affairs and reiterated their commitment to justice, sovereignty and resistance against oppression.

Similar protests in favour of Iran and condemning Israel and the US were held at some other places in the Valley as well.