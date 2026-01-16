Tymoshenko States That Recording Of Her Conversation With MP Kopytin Was Edited

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The politician made this statement at a hearing of the High Anti-Corruption Court on the selection of a preventive measure for her, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

According to Tymoshenko, the conversation released by NABU was with MP Ihor Kopytin (Servant of the People Party), who wants to avoid criminal liability, so he compiled the recording.

“And there is not a single word about any finances in that conversation, as I remember it,” Tymoshenko said.

According to her, NABU has a criminal case against Kopytin, so, in her opinion, he was interested in having it closed.

“Kopytin asked me for a meeting... he offered to cooperate many times,” said the head of the Batkivshchyna party faction.

Tymoshenko and her defense intend to request a full audio recording of the conversation and are asking the court to oblige the anti-corruption authorities to provide the original full version of the recording for independent examination.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 13, NABU and SAPO announced that they had exposed the leader of one of the factions for attempting to bribe MPs to vote“correctly” for or against specific bills.

On January 14, Tymoshenko confirmed the searches in the Batkivshchyna party office. She rejected all accusations.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported suspicions against the leader of one of the factions of the Verkhovna Rada for offering illegal benefits to MPs.