Average Monthly Wage In Azerbaijan Hits 1,089 Manat, Up 9.3% Year-On-Year

As of December 1, 2025, the total number of employees in Azerbaijan's economy reached 1.797 million, Azernews the State Statistical Committee. Of these, 869,000 worked in the public sector, while 928,400 were employed in the private sector, highlighting a near-even distribution between state and non-state employment.

