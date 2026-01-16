Atishi Remark: Delhi Assembly Seeks Video Clip's Forensic Report From Punjab Govt By Jan 22

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The Delhi Assembly Secretariat, on Friday, asked the Punjab government to submit by January 22 the forensic report on a video related to the House proceeding in which Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Atishi allegedly used objectionable words while referring to a Sikh Guru.

The development coincided with Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta hinting that a special session of the House may be convened on the matter.

Delhi Assembly Secretary Ranjeet Singh, in a letter sent to Punjab government's Forensic Science Laboratory in SAS Nagar (Mohali), said, "Enclosed is a copy of the press statement stated to have been issued by the Jalandhar Commissionerate of Police. It mentions that a FIR has been lodged in the matter of a video clip of the proceedings of the Delhi Assembly dated January 6, 2026."

He added: "The press statement issued in Punjab also stated that the video was forensically examined and found to have been deliberately doctored. The press statement was brought to the notice of the Assembly Speaker during the sitting of the House held on January 9, 2026."

"In view of the facts, you are hereby directed to submit a written statement in this regard along with the complete records, including the application received from the Police authorities and the Report issued by your Office, to the undersigned on or before January 22, 2026."

Addressing media persons, Assembly Speaker Gupta said, "In view of the gravity of the issue, the dignity of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and the need to uphold democratic accountability, a special session of the House may be convened if required, as all decisions in this matter must be taken by the House itself and nowhere else."

Assembly Speaker Gupta told reporters that the Committee on Privileges of the Delhi Assembly has initiated proceedings in the matter.

"A notice has been issued to Atishi, Leader of the Opposition, regarding an alleged breach of privilege, and she is requested to provide a written reply by January 19," the Assembly Speaker said.

He clarified that the reference to the Committee on Privileges was made on the floor of the House itself, and that further actions, including sending material for forensic examination, were undertaken with the support of both the ruling BJP and the Opposition AAP.

Providing a background, the Assembly Speaker recalled that the issue arose during the proceedings of the House on January 6, leading to serious disruption of legislative business.

On January 7, the transcript of the proceedings was read out verbatim in the Assembly.

Despite repeated opportunities being extended to LoP Atishi to clarify her position or express regret before the House, no clarification was placed on record, resulting in an extremely disturbed atmosphere that compelled the adjournment of proceedings.