Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


BCG Reveals Main Instruments Of Accelerating Transport Transformation Of Cities

2026-01-16 07:05:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Cities can make significant progress by focusing on the most pressing challenges and untapped potential, moving beyond isolated measures, and using real-time data to model scenarios and make investment decisions, Trend reports via a study by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) global firm.

BCG has developed the City Mobility Health Check Tool, a digital tool that will eventually cover all 150 cities included in the study, to assist cities in gauging their present state of mobility progress and measuring it against their peers in the same category.

Artūrs Smilkstins, BCG's global expert in urban planning and mobility and co-author of the study, announced that with an additional 2.5 billion residents expected to live in cities by 2050, mobility will become a key competitive factor for attracting talent and investment.

"Our research shows that the most successful cities, regardless of size, geography, or wealth, have one thing in common: they make data-driven, informed decisions that encourage residents to shift from using their own cars to more efficient modes of transport," he said.

Trend News Agency

