Help AG Strengthens Cloud SOC Capabilities Through Deepened Partnership With Securonix

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, January, 2026: Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise and the region's leading managed security services provider, has announced the renewal and expansion of its long-standing partnership with Securonix, a global leader in AI-powered SIEM. The collaboration enhances Help AG's Next-Gen Cloud SOC offering for UAE organizations, combining advanced analytics, AI-driven automation, and cloud-scale threat detection into a unified managed service.

As digital ecosystems expand, organizations face rising complexity across cloud, hybrid, and distributed environments. Help AG continues to invest in next-generation capabilities to meet these challenges. Through its partnership with Securonix, the company integrates a unified, AI-powered platform, combining Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) & User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) into its managed detection and response services, enabling faster investigations, deeper visibility, and high-fidelity detection at scale.

Securonix has recently introduced AI agents purpose-built for Security Operations Center (SOC) teams, capable of automating high-volume L1/L2/L3 workflows and accelerating decision-making across threat detection and response. Help AG incorporates these advanced automation capabilities into its own Managed Security Services offering, reinforcing its position as a market leader in delivering autonomous, cloud-native security operations.

Commenting on the strengthened partnership, Dr Aleksandar Valjarevic, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Help AG, said:“Help AG continues to take a pioneering role in providing sovereign cyber defense services across the UAE. Our deepened collaboration with Securonix allows us to bring a mature, AI-driven SIEM and analytics capabilities into our cloud-delivered cyber defense offering, maximizing analyst efficiency and elevating threat detection for our clients. As we continue to expand our 'Help AG as a Service' model, Securonix is a key partner in our mission to deliver 90% of our services in a fully managed format.”

“Help AG has built one of the Middle East's most trusted managed security operations, and we're proud to deepen this partnership to raise the bar for Cloud SOC outcomes across the region. By combining Securonix AI-powered SIEM, UEBA, and agentic automation that can take on high-volume L1 to L2 workflows, customers can onboard faster, drive more consistent operations from day one, and put SOC analysts to work where they matter most: higher-value investigation and response.” – Ajay Biyani, Vice President – Sales – APMEA, Securonix.

Help AG's leadership in the region is reinforced by market recognition: the company has been named a Leader for two consecutive years in the IDC MarketScape: MDR Middle East 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, Securonix has been recognized as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for SIEM for six straight years, demonstrating the robustness of the technology underpinning Help AG's offerings.

Through their joint innovation and cloud-native approach, Help AG and Securonix continue to support the UAE's vision for secure digital transformation, empowering organizations to modernize their SOC environments with confidence.

About Help AG:

Help AG is the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise (formerly Etisalat Digital) and provides leading enterprise businesses and governments across the Middle East with strategic consultancy combined with tailored information security solutions and services that address their diverse requirements, enabling them to evolve securely with a competitive edge. Present in the Middle East since 2004, Help AG was strategically acquired by e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) in 2020, hence creating a cybersecurity and digital transformation powerhouse in the region.

About e& enterprise:

Combining the agility and expertise of a digital managed and professional service company with the strength and reach of a telco, e& enterprise enables organisations across multiple sectors to maximise their digital potential. Through Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), e& enterprise is propelling organisations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA and Egypt, it provides innovative digital vertical value propositions by enabling more sustainable developments, safer cities, better government services, connected healthcare, enriched education, the future of banking, highly-automated industries, manufacturing and logistics.

With a successful track record in designing, delivering and operating impactful, intelligent and secure end-to-end digital solutions using resilient platforms, e& enterprise offers comprehensive services in consultancy, business modelling, solutions design, programme management, execution, delivery and post-implementation support.

About Securonix:

Securonix is leading the transformation of cybersecurity with the industry's first Unified Defense SIEM powered by agentic AI, purpose-built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Built for scale, precision, and speed, our cloud-native platform empowers global enterprises to shift from reactive security to proactive, autonomous operations. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for SIEM and a Customers' Choice by Gartner Peer InsightsTM, Securonix is driving the next era of intelligent, autonomous security operations.