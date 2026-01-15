Pan African Visions Opens 2026 With Exclusive Interview Of Malawi President Peter Mutharika At 100 Days In Office

MENAFN - African Press Organization) WASHINGTON D.C., United States of America, January 15, 2026/APO Group/ --

Pan African Visions (PAV) ( ) has launched its maiden magazine edition for 2026 with an exclusive, in-depth interview with Malawi's President, Professor Peter Mutharika, as his administration marks its first 100 days in office.

Backed by a historic electoral mandate, the return of Professor Mutharika to State House stands among the most consequential political developments in Africa in 2025. In this landmark interview, President Mutharika speaks with Pan African Visions Managing Editor, Ajong Mbapndah L, offering rare insight into the early steps his administration has taken to stabilize the economy, restore confidence in public institutions, and put Malawi back on a sustainable development trajectory.

The President further outlines his long-term vision for Malawi, addressing governance reforms, economic recovery, food security, regional cooperation, and Malawi's strategic role within Africa and the global economy.

The January 2026 edition of Pan African Visions Magazine also delivers a wide-ranging outlook on Africa in 2026, featuring:



Key end-of-year and New Year policy declarations from African leaders across the continent

An in-depth review of the TotalEnergies–CAF partnership, credited with elevating the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) into a tournament rivaling the best in global football

A critical analysis of CAF President Patrice Motsepe's controversial decision to shift AFCON from a two-year cycle to a four-year schedule, examining its implications for African football development, commercial growth, player welfare, and continental competitiveness Political and policy insights from Nigeria, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Tanzania, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, and other countries shaping Africa's evolving political and economic landscape

With this edition, Pan African Visions reinforces its role as a platform for serious African policy debate, balanced critique, and authoritative storytelling rooted in African perspectives.

Alongside maiden magazine for 2026, Pan African Visions has unveiled a newly redesigned, more user-friendly digital news platform, significantly improving mobile accessibility, reader experience, and content discoverability. The refreshed platform strengthens PAV's digital reach while expanding opportunities for advertisers, sponsors, and strategic partners.

As a trusted media partner, Pan African Visions provides on-the-ground and in-depth coverage of major political, economic, development, sports, and diplomatic events across Africa, working closely with governments, institutions, corporations, and organizations to amplify impact and reach continental and global audiences.

Through its multimedia offerings-daily digital publishing, a monthly magazine, exclusive interviews, special reports, and event coverage-Pan African Visions offers attractive marketing, advertising, and partnership opportunities for corporates, development institutions, brands, and organizations seeking credible engagement with Africa's policymakers, investors, and influencers.

