403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minneapolis Demands ICE Out as Agent Fires on Venezuelan Man
(MENAFN) Minneapolis issued an urgent directive Wednesday demanding federal immigration authorities evacuate the city and state following an incident in which a federal law enforcement officer shot a Venezuelan national in the leg during a confrontation in Minnesota.
"The City of Minneapolis again demands that ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) leave the city and state immediately," the municipality declared in a statement. "We stand by our immigrant and refugee communities – know that you have our full support."
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that an officer was attacked while attempting an arrest.
"This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota's top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and federal law enforcement officers," DHS said in a statement.
According to the agency, operatives initiated a targeted traffic stop involving an undocumented immigrant who allegedly fled in a vehicle before colliding with a parked car and escaping on foot.
A physical altercation erupted when the agent apprehended the suspect. During the struggle, two individuals emerged from a nearby apartment and allegedly attacked the officer with a snow shovel and broom handle, officials claimed.
Fearing for his safety, the agent fired a defensive shot, striking the initial suspect in the leg, according to the DHS.
Both the agent and the wounded suspect received hospital transport, while the two others involved in the alleged assault were taken into custody after barricading themselves inside a nearby apartment.
Following the incident, clashes reportedly broke out at the scene between law enforcement and demonstrators.
Social media footage captured fireworks being launched at officers, who responded by deploying tear gas to control the crowd.
The shooting occurred exactly one week after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good, 37, in Minneapolis. That shooting has sparked significant protests and intensified scrutiny of federal operations in Minnesota.
"The City of Minneapolis again demands that ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) leave the city and state immediately," the municipality declared in a statement. "We stand by our immigrant and refugee communities – know that you have our full support."
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that an officer was attacked while attempting an arrest.
"This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota's top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and federal law enforcement officers," DHS said in a statement.
According to the agency, operatives initiated a targeted traffic stop involving an undocumented immigrant who allegedly fled in a vehicle before colliding with a parked car and escaping on foot.
A physical altercation erupted when the agent apprehended the suspect. During the struggle, two individuals emerged from a nearby apartment and allegedly attacked the officer with a snow shovel and broom handle, officials claimed.
Fearing for his safety, the agent fired a defensive shot, striking the initial suspect in the leg, according to the DHS.
Both the agent and the wounded suspect received hospital transport, while the two others involved in the alleged assault were taken into custody after barricading themselves inside a nearby apartment.
Following the incident, clashes reportedly broke out at the scene between law enforcement and demonstrators.
Social media footage captured fireworks being launched at officers, who responded by deploying tear gas to control the crowd.
The shooting occurred exactly one week after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good, 37, in Minneapolis. That shooting has sparked significant protests and intensified scrutiny of federal operations in Minnesota.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment